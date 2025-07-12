Illustration of Madeiran student featured in the House of Sciences

Célia Abreu Faria, a student at Francisco Franco Secondary School, saw an illustration of hers recognized by the House of Sciences this Friday, July 11th.

The scientific work entitled ‘Scientific illustration of the jellyfish Pelagia noctiluca in the waters of Madeira’ was selected to be part of the repository of the national reference platform and is one of the candidates for the Casa das Ciências Award, in the Image (Photography and Illustration) category.

The illustration, which represents with scientific detail and artistic rigor the marine species Pelagia noctiluca, a jellyfish common in the waters of the archipelago, is available to be viewed online on the Casa das Ciências platform .

In a statement, Célia Abreu Faria emphasized that her illustration “was singled out among several submissions.” The recognition, she said, “is a great source of pride and an incentive to value science, the marine biodiversity of our region, and artistic expression in the service of scientific knowledge.”

Casa das Ciências is an educational project created to support the dissemination of digital resources for teaching science (Biology, Physics, Geology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, and Introduction to Science) in Portugal. Aimed primarily at primary and secondary school teachers and students, the platform provides peer-reviewed educational resources.

The portal’s administrative headquarters are located at the Institute of Science, Technology, and Agroenvironment of the University of Porto, with a Coordinating Office located at the Faculty of Sciences of the same university. From 2008 to 2015, it was supported by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. Since 2017, the Casa das Ciências has received structural funding from EDULOG – Belmiro de Azevedo Foundation.

From Diário Notícias

