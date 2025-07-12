Scammer invents child’s illness to ask for money in churches

A man, reportedly Asian, is visiting churches in Funchal, handing out pamphlets warning about the alleged leukemia of a 10-year-old child who needs money for treatment. JM readers assure us that this is a scam.

Through this scheme, certain people, especially the elderly, have allowed themselves to be deceived and donated some sums of money to the scammer who even asks them to “return the paper,” possibly, they tell us, to prevent it from reaching the authorities.

The situation is causing discomfort and unrest among the people approached by the man.

From Jornal Madeira

