Madeira Airport will have restrictions on December 12th and 13th.

EasyJet has already cancelled five flights.

Air operations at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Madeira may be disrupted on December 12th and 13th due to adverse weather conditions forecast for the region. TAP has already alerted passengers to the possibility of irregularities and recommends that they check the status of their flights before traveling to the airport, via the company’s official website.

The airline also informs that customers with tickets to or from Funchal, issued up to December 11th and with trips scheduled for the 12th and 13th, can reschedule for any flight until December 20th, maintaining the same cabin and without additional costs. Changes can be made online, in the booking management area, or through travel agencies.

Regarding the operational impact already visible, easyJet has so far registered the cancellation of five flights connecting to Madeira: one from Lisbon, one from Porto, one from Bristol and another from Amsterdam. TAP, for its part, has not yet reported any confirmed cancellations, as is the case with Ryanair. The Portuguese flag carrier is only operating two flights from Lisbon to Funchal. No flights are scheduled from Porto.

Expect some operational disruptions today, also due to the general strike currently in effect in Portugal.

For safety reasons, check the information before traveling to the airport.

