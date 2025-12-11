Nurses in Madeira show strong support for the strike.

Nurses in Madeira are joining the strike “massively,” the union president, Juan Carvalho, assured JM. According to the leader, during the night shift, the strike registered participation rates between 85% and 90% in hospital services, which reportedly operated “practically only with the minimum mandatory services.”

In primary healthcare, participation was even higher. In health centers with emergency services, such as São Vicente and Calheta, the strike reached 100%, Juan Carvalho added.

Earlier this morning, the union leader highlighted that the hospital’s Outpatient Clinic is “practically at a standstill,” while the Operating Room is only functioning for urgent procedures.

The general strike will affect all sectors today .

Like this: Like Loading...