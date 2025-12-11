Fines of up to 250 euros for throwing cigarette butts on the ground in Funchal

This has to be a joke, as this law has been in force for years with heavy fines, but I believe not a single person will know someone who was fined.

The Funchal City Council held an awareness campaign yesterday in the Central Square dedicated to combating urban pollution and promoting cleanliness in public spaces. The initiative aimed to alert passersby to the environmental impact of cigarette butts thrown on the ground, also distributing portable ashtrays as a practical alternative.

The event took place between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM and featured the Environment mascot, “Simão,” who interacted with the public and made the moment more appealing, especially to families and younger people.

The councilor responsible for the Environment, Paula Jardim Duarte, was present, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to sustainability policies and improving the environmental quality of life in the region. This initiative is part of the CMF’s ongoing effort to keep the city clean, especially during a time when the center of Funchal receives a high number of visitors and residents.

During the action, the local authority also highlighted the legal framework associated with the disposal of cigarette butts. The Solid Waste and Polluting Behaviors Regulation in the Municipality of Funchal establishes fines between 25 and 250 euros for those who discard cigarette butts outside of appropriate locations, emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior in public spaces.

From Jornal Madeira

