Video shows hard landing at Madeira Airport

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The YouTube channel  Madeira Airport Live  recorded, today, another spectacular landing at Madeira  Airport, known for being one of the most challenging in the world.

The video shows the intense moment in which an Airbus A320 from the Estonian company Marabu, coming from Nuremberg (Germany), attempted to approach the runway, facing the crosswinds that are felt today in the Santa Catarina area.

The maneuver, not suitable for heart patients, resulted in a safe landing at Cristiano Ronaldo Airport, at 5:48 pm.

At least 4 flights have been cancelled and 4 diverted due to the cross winds today.

