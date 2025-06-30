Vila Baleira Residence has now opened its doors in the Ajuda area

The Vila Baleira Hotels & Resorts group announced today the official opening of Vila Baleira Residence, the group’s newest hotel unit in the Region, which is located in the Ajuda area, city of Funchal.

The new unit features a contemporary design, a welcoming atmosphere and a practical and sophisticated approach to urban tourism. It has 24 one-bedroom studios, in Classic and Deluxe categories, all with a private balcony and fully equipped kitchenette, offering maximum convenience and comfort to guests, according to a press release.

The hotel offers two types of studios, adapted to the different needs of guests. The Classic Studio accommodates up to two adults and one child, or three adults, ensuring functionality and comfort.

The Deluxe Studio offers a more spacious configuration, ideal for two adults with a cot, and is distinguished by the presence of two balconies, providing greater light and space.

The available accommodation is Bed and Breakfast, with an air-conditioned restaurant that serves two shifts and also offers vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring variety and attention to different dietary preferences.

From Jornal Madeira

