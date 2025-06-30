Wind affects airport

The strong wind felt in the area of ​​Madeira International Airport started to affect operations this morning.

So far two aircraft have diverted to Porto Santo airport (Ryanair from Lisbon and easyJet from London) and there are some waiting for an opening to be able to land – a Jet flight from Manchester and a Jet2 holidays flight from Liverpool.

According to data from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), referring to the station at the airport, the strongest gust recorded today was 49km/h at 10 am,

Even now the wind is still causing some problems, but flights are eventually landing.

