ASPP: PSP agent cowardly and violently attacked with six to eight stab wounds

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Madeira Regional Delegation of the Police Professionals’ Union (ASPP/PSP/) responded this evening to the stabbing of a young police officer in Ribeira Brava. Through the regional delegation, the ASPP/PSP reveals with “deep concern” the serious incident recorded during the Saint Peter’s Festivities, in the town of Ribeira Brava, in Madeira.

On the night of the incident, ASPP reveals, “a young Public Security Police officer, currently serving in the Lisbon Metropolitan Command, and who was on vacation in the company of his family, was savagely attacked with a bladed weapon by an individual born and resident in Câmara de Lobos, known to the authorities and with a significant criminal history”.

According to the ASPP version, the officer, upon noticing a fight during the festivities, identified himself as “a member of the PSP and tried to intervene in order to restore public order”. In an “absolutely cowardly and violent manner, he was stabbed six to eight times, one of which seriously punctured his lung, which required his immediate admission to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where he remains under intensive care”.

This incident, unfortunately, “is not an isolated case”. The ASPP/PSP has been warning, “insistently, about the worrying increase in attacks against police officers on duty or off duty”. These situations “raise serious questions about the effective protection of security force professionals” and the capacity of the “judicial system to respond in an effective and dissuasive manner”.

We are naturally “concerned about the health of our colleague, to whom we wish a speedy and full recovery, but we are also concerned about the response of the justice system”.

Unfortunately, we have seen, “in other similar cases, court decisions that allow the aggressor to return home before the victim”. We sincerely hope that this will not be another one of those cases. Justice must be on the side of those who fulfill their duty to protect society.

The ASPP/PSP will continue to closely monitor this situation and demands that exemplary and urgent measures be taken to stop this cycle of violence against those who risk their lives every day for the common good.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticlePSP agent stabbed during São Pedro festivities in Ribeira Brava
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. This is so sad, Madeira is bit by bit losing it’s safe spaces. I could clearly hear the proceedings in Ponta do Sol, but a family man out at 4 in the morning ??? Time to stop these long nights which have little to to with tradition maybe.

    Reply

  2. The justice system everywhere in democratic countries seems to favour the criminal right now ..

    And not the victims

    Who is it more important to serve ???

    The criminal should have no rights

    In this type of situation the police knows the criminal ..so name them and show there face to the population so we know who the scum are

    Bring back capital punishment especially for murders ..100% proven guilty..

    There is no justice served otherwise

    Reply

  3. When I retired in the United States and chose Portugal to live it was because of safety from crime. I am 82 years old. I can tell everyone, especially the all to liberal judicial system, that these criminals MUST be punished severely or you will send the message that such terrible violent crimes are tolerated. I have seen it ruin the United States and you cannot allow it to ruin Portugal, and especially this beautiful and peaceful island. Citizens MUST demand more justice from the courts now or the criminals will make you the next victim.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy