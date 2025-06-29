PSP agent stabbed during São Pedro festivities in Ribeira Brava

The São Pedro festivities in Ribeira Brava ended in the worst possible way for a 24-year-old Public Security Police (PSP) officer who, like thousands of other people, was off duty and simply wanted to enjoy a moment of leisure.

According to JM, the agent was tricked and later hit with a sharp weapon, in a situation that occurred around four o’clock in the morning today.

Ribeira Brava Sao Pedro, photo Cafe Teatro.

The causes of the attack remain unclear, but everything indicates that they may be related to substances placed in the agent’s drink, who was apparently drugged by a group of individuals.

This group took the man to another location, where one of them ended up stabbing him. According to Correia da Manhã, the Judiciary Police have already identified the perpetrator of the stabbing, who should appear in court tomorrow, as Tuesday is a holiday. Even so, the case may go to the judge on duty on Tuesday. The young police officer is stationed in Lisbon, and will remain in Madeira for the foreseeable future.

The PSP agent was treated at the scene and taken urgently to hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition. He underwent surgery today and, according to information gathered by JM, the intervention went without complications, and he is now out of danger, although with a reserved prognosis for the next few hours.

From Jornal Madeira

