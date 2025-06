Temperatures were high in almost all locations in the Autonomous Region.

The highest value, 28.2°C, was registered in the parish of Prazeres.

In Funchal, the maximum temperature was around 26°C.

At Pico Alto the temperature reached 27°C.

While most of Europe bakes, with up to 40 degrees in many areas, including parts of mainland Portugal, Madeira temperatures look like they will stay around 26-28° over the next week.

