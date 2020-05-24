The day had not yet reached the end of the morning and the air temperature in the city of Funchal in the last hour has already reached 30 degrees centigrade (maximum expected for today) on this scorching Sunday, thus reaching the orange warning parameter.

Since there are records, the highest maximum temperature in May in Funchal is 33 degrees, recorded on May 26, 1986.

It should be remembered that the Regional Civil Protection Service warned of the possibility that the temperature values ​​could reach 35 degrees over the next few days, due to the “leste” from Africa.

Fire risks are very high, especially on the East Side of the island, and with the “Leste” always comes the wind.

Beaches and bathing complexes all over the island were packed with bathers enjoying the heat and refreshing ocean.