TOURISM: IN JULY 2022, MADEIRA RECORDED, FOR THE FIRST TIME, MORE THAN ONE MILLION OVERNIGHT STAYS IN A MONTH

In July 2022, the Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded, for the first time, more than one million overnight stays in a month, according to data released this Wednesday morning by the Regional Directorate of Statistics.

According to the first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of July 2022, it is estimated that 186.9 thousand guests arrived, generating 1 045.800 overnight stays, translating very expressive year-on-year variations, of +53.2% and +68.2%, respectively. Compared to July 2019, there were, in the same order, increases of 38.6% and 26.1%.

It should be noted that this is the first time that the number of overnight stays exceeds the one million mark in a month. RAM, thus, registers in one month, a value of overnight stays higher than that registered in the calculation of the year 1972.

For the purposes of comparability with the data released by INE, it is necessary to exclude local accommodation with less than 10 beds, and, according to this logic of calculating results, overnight stays in tourist accommodation, in July 2022, showed a year-on-year increase of 63.6%, a less expressive variation than that observed at the national level (+90.1%).

In the Region, overnight stays from residents in Portugal grew by 28.0% in relation to the same month of the previous year, reaching 239.0 thousand (22.9% of the total), while overnight stays from residents abroad rose by 85.5%, standing at 806.8 thousand. It should be noted that, compared to July 2019, the change in overnight stays produced by residents in Portugal was +101.9%, and +13.5%, in the case of overnight stays produced by residents abroad. In July 2022, the number of guests residing in the country totaled 53.3 thousand, reaching 133.6 thousand in the case of residents abroad.

In the country, in July 2022, the domestic market contributed with 2.9 million overnight stays, having increased by 9.1%. External markets predominated (66.3% weight) and totaled 5.7 million overnight stays (+205.2% compared to July 2021).

The first estimated data, in the Region, for the reference month, show that the main outbound markets for residents abroad accounted for 77.1% of total overnight stays. In this set, the UK market is the one with the most overnight stays, in July 2022, around 191.8 thousand, followed by Germany, with 172.1 thousand and France, with 71.7 thousand.

In July 2022, 8.1% of tourist accommodation establishments will have been closed or have not registered a movement of guests. The hotel industry is expected to represent 92.6% of establishments with guest movement (92.5% in June 2022).

From Jornal Madeira

