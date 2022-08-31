TOURISM: IN JULY 2022, MADEIRA RECORDED, FOR THE FIRST TIME, MORE THAN ONE MILLION OVERNIGHT STAYS IN A MONTH

Madeira News

In July 2022, the Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded, for the first time, more than one million overnight stays in a month, according to data released this Wednesday morning by the Regional Directorate of Statistics.

According to the first data for the tourist accommodation sector in the Region, referring to the month of July 2022, it is estimated that 186.9 thousand guests arrived, generating 1 045.800 overnight stays, translating very expressive year-on-year variations, of +53.2% and +68.2%, respectively. Compared to July 2019, there were, in the same order, increases of 38.6% and 26.1%.

It should be noted that this is the first time that the number of overnight stays exceeds the one million mark in a month. RAM, thus, registers in one month, a value of overnight stays higher than that registered in the calculation of the year 1972.

For the purposes of comparability with the data released by INE, it is necessary to exclude local accommodation with less than 10 beds, and, according to this logic of calculating results, overnight stays in tourist accommodation, in July 2022, showed a year-on-year increase of 63.6%, a less expressive variation than that observed at the national level (+90.1%).

In the Region, overnight stays from residents in Portugal grew by 28.0% in relation to the same month of the previous year, reaching 239.0 thousand (22.9% of the total), while overnight stays from residents abroad rose by 85.5%, standing at 806.8 thousand. It should be noted that, compared to July 2019, the change in overnight stays produced by residents in Portugal was +101.9%, and +13.5%, in the case of overnight stays produced by residents abroad. In July 2022, the number of guests residing in the country totaled 53.3 thousand, reaching 133.6 thousand in the case of residents abroad.

In the country, in July 2022, the domestic market contributed with 2.9 million overnight stays, having increased by 9.1%. External markets predominated (66.3% weight) and totaled 5.7 million overnight stays (+205.2% compared to July 2021).

The first estimated data, in the Region, for the reference month, show that the main outbound markets for residents abroad accounted for 77.1% of total overnight stays. In this set, the UK market is the one with the most overnight stays, in July 2022, around 191.8 thousand, followed by Germany, with 172.1 thousand and France, with 71.7 thousand.

In July 2022, 8.1% of tourist accommodation establishments will have been closed or have not registered a movement of guests. The hotel industry is expected to represent 92.6% of establishments with guest movement (92.5% in June 2022).

From Jornal Madeira

  2. Time to recall all the “another nail in the coffin” posts last year. Madeira is the only region in Portugal that had more guests Jan-Jul period this year relatively to 2019.

    Madeira airport is #4 in traffic growth in 2022 among +150 largest European airports.

  3. So I repeat my question Antonio. Where does all the money go and how does it benefit the average local person?

    1. I am not planning to give a basic economy lesson Robin. I am not a communist not even a leftist so I dont’t have that “pink” vision of the world where everyone benefits the same from a growing economy. But as a rule of thumb: if there is more demand the unemployment rate decreases (as it is right now). If the unemployment rate descreases there is more difficulty to find workers and hence the average salary increases. If these services make more money they will pay more taxes. If they pay more taxes ovee their profits then the government gets more money. If the government makes more money they don’t have to increase your taxes as much as they could. If they can have competitive taxes they can attract/keep more people living in the island. If there are more people living in the island there will be the need to have more people working on local services and on and on and on…

      1. I don’t think you understood what I said. Everyone knows that the minimum salary is woefully inadequate, being at a similar level to that of Eastern European countries like Bulgaria.Consequently many people cannot make ends meet. That is not a political opinion, that is a fact which I am sure you are aware of.

        1. You can not increase the minimum wage without increasing the average salary. If the average salary gets “stuck” and the minimum wage gets closer and closer to the average salary, you will have serious problem and potential economic blast. The regional government is to increase the average salary and protect the lower wage citizen with exemptions and subsidies. The eastern Europe economy cannot be compared compared to Madeira. They do not rely on tourism, they rely on industry. They have qualified citizen and very low wages that is how their industry becomes competitive economy. Madeira follows a different track because the only industry other than tourism that it can rely on as an island is the digital industry and the government is following that track to attract people working in those areas.

