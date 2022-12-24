Clean up after market night

There were thousands – between 25,000 and 30,000 people, according to Funchal City Council forecasts – who traveled yesterday to the ‘downtown’ of the city, to experience Market Night in all its splendour.

Without any kind of restriction, after two years of the covid-19 pandemic, tradition was fulfilled with pilgrimages to the Mercado dos Lavradores to buy fruits and vegetables, popular songs, lots of meat, wine, garlic and poncha. In the end, there was joy, conviviality and reunion between family and friends, but also (as expected) a lot of rubbish.

The city, as you can see in the video, dawned but immaculate, thanks to the cleaning operation of the Urban Cleaning Service of the CMF, which carried out the washing and disinfection of all the streets where the festivities took place.

The work continues during the morning of this Saturday, December 24th.

It was a great night for all, and as the evening and night went on the busier it got. Not as many food and drink stands as in previous years before Covid, but this will be due to lack of staff and workers on the island, something that will continue to be a greater problem in 2023.

Below is a short video from last night.

