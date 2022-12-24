Christmas Foto

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thanks to Jim Macmaster for this photo in 2019.

Just back last week from a hot spell on the island.This picture of Marz in doon toon Funchal is from 3 years ago,just before the ravages of covid. All the best.

 

