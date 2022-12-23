Christmas Foto

Christmas FotoTobi Hughes·23rd December 2022Madeira News Thanks to Chris and Elaine for these lovely photos. Moose our Chocolate Labrador enjoying the snow recently in the UK. Our Christmas tree with baubles holding happy memories of years gone by. Elaine and Chris Andrews, Widnes Cheshire UK. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related