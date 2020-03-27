Pedro Ramos guarantees that the PSP has the authority to act in a “more repressive manner” in the face of cases of disobedience to quarantine and mandatory isolation, measures in place to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection stresses that “people must continue to stay at home”. “I hope that people, after some time in mandatory quarantine, do not think that the situation in Madeira is a safer situation”, added Pedro Ramos at this Friday’s press conference, in the update of the IASaúde newsletter.

“It is worth mentioning here the role that the PSP has had in monitoring and identifying these situations”, guaranteeing that “if it is necessary to act in a more repressive way, the PSP has the authority to do so”.

From Diário Notícias