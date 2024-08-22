Journalists’ Union denounces pressure and restrictions on access to information in coverage of fires

A true example of Albuquerque’s greed for money and to not let the tourists know whats happening, trying to cover things up, play things diwn and its no where near the first cases.

The Madeira delegation of the Journalists’ Union today denounced a climate of pressure and restrictions that are hampering the work of journalists covering the fires in Madeira. According to a note sent to the press, “the pressure also affects those responsible for the media, who are pressured to deny news that later turns out to be true”.

The union uses as an example the news item in DIÁRIO, which reported that the European Civil Protection Mechanism had been activated, prompting the arrival of two Canadair aircraft to put out the fire. “After the news was published, sources from the Regional Government rushed to deny the information in an attempt at ‘professional assassination’, as the director, Ricardo Miguel Oliveira, put it. Two hours later, Miguel Albuquerque himself, president of the Regional Government, confirmed the arrival of the two aircraft to Madeira”.

It is important to highlight, therefore, that a note was issued by the DIÁRIO Management on Wednesday, on this subject, which better contextualizes what happened and which we quote here:

“In view of what has happened in the last few hours, following two news items first-hand by DIÁRIO, related to the sending of two Canadairs to fight the fires that have been raging for a week in Madeira, it is important to highlight that:

1. The journalists who signed the two pieces – Rúben Santos and Carolina Rodrigues – based their work on facts, in one of the cases clearly documented and with attributed statements.

2. The two journalists were victims of professional assassination attempts, including by colleagues from other media outlets, who first took advantage of our news and then denied it based on government sources.

3. DIÁRIO knows who the source was who wanted to show off and deny what the president of the government would later confirm and will report it to the competent entities. Union reports another case In addition to this case, another case was reported, which occurred on Saturday, in which journalists, camera operators and photojournalists were denied access to the parish of Curral das Freiras. “There were clear instructions from the PSP not to allow the media access to the site, and this difficulty was only overcome after several contacts were made to allow the journalists to pass through,” the union said. In the statement signed by president Filipe Gonçalves, the union reports an identical situation that occurred on Sunday in Fajã dos Cardos, in which “the RTP Madeira reporting team was the first to arrive at the scene, at around 9:30 pm. They immediately began work collecting images and statements from residents. Then, the CNN/TVI team arrived and also gathered information about the fire. The two teams were in private areas, talking to residents and were forced to leave the area. The RTP Madeira journalist tried to find out why he had to leave the area and received the following response: “We are under orders not to allow the media to remain on the site, only the residents.” The journalists from Televisão Pública left the area as soon as they finished their interviews with the locals, and the CNN/TVI team was escorted by the PSP.” The SJ claims not to understand the dual criteria in allowing passage on the road closed by PSP agents. “They allowed a JPP deputy to circulate, on a campaign trip, and prevented journalists from passing through to carry out their activity: reporting”, states the press release. Finally, the union expresses its solidarity with all those who are suffering from the tragedy of the fires, as well as a word of encouragement for the men and women who are fighting the flames. “We also stand in solidarity with all the comrades who spend hours covering the fires and carry out their work with pride, professionalism and in compliance with the Code of Ethics. Thank you,” he concludes. From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...