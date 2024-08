Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, will travel to Pico do Areeiro shortly, the Presidency’s office reported.

The governor’s return takes place on the day that the two Canadair fire-fighting planes requested by the Portuguese Government from the European Union, within the scope of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, arrived in Porto Santo.

The planes are expected to enter service today.

From Jornal Madeira

