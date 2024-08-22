Fires: Canadair planes have already landed in Porto Santo

Fires: Canadair planes have already landed in Porto SantoTobi Hughes·22nd August 2024Madeira News Canadair planes have just landed at Porto Santo Airport, helping to combat the fires in the region. Watch a video sent to JM by a reader: From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related