Starmer flies to Madeira for first holiday since entering No 10

Starmer flies to Madeira for first holiday since entering No 10Tobi Hughes·30th December 2024Madeira News The Telegraph have picked up on the news that Starmer is in Madeira, and seems to have joined family who were already here. Click the image below for full story. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related