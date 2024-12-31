Happy New Year

I hope you all have a great New Year.

The night still promises to be dry in Funchal, with the possibility of snow on the peaks tonight. It will be cold so wrap up warm, especially the higher up you are.

11 cruise ships, a tall ship and super yacht plus our ferry will be in the bay of Funchal with almost 30,000 to see the display.

If you choose to stay in downtown Funchal on the last day of 2024, but don’t want to go to clubs or discos, know that there is a good option here, with free access, promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture of Madeira.

This is the entertainment guaranteed by the Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities 2024/2025 (with initiatives taking place until January 7th), mainly in the Central Plaza of Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, but also in other locations.

In addition to the Christmas Market (with the traditional stalls), there is currently entertainment in several areas of Funchal.

CENTRAL SIGN OF ARRIAGA AVENUE

11:00 am Performance by the Rochão Folklore Group

15:00 Performance by the Tire Repairers

4:00 pm Concert by Banda D’Além (Concert Stage)

7:00 pm concert by Miguel Pires Trio (Concert Stage)

PEOPLE’S SQUARE

9pm Concert by Alexandra Barbosa Trio

22:00 Street Entertainment – ​​Jumbo Colours

10:30 pm Concert by The Peakles

00:30 DJ Pedro Pestana

FUNCHAL QUAY

11:40 pm The last 20 minutes before midnight in 2025 will be enlivened by a show concentrated on the Funchal Pier, in the form of a countdown. This pyrotechnic and audiovisual show, whose projections from the ground will be alternated with lasers and light elements, will create dances of light in the sky, among other effects, which will guide spectators on their journey until the arrival of the New Year.

00:00 New Year’s Eve fireworks display . Eight minutes of fireworks welcome the year 2025. This New Year’s Eve celebration features a total of 59 fireworks displays located in the Funchal amphitheatre (27), between Pier 8 and Praia Almirante Reis (25), in the sea (5) and on the island of Porto Santo (2)*.

SANTA CATARINA PARK

Once again, Funchal City Council is promoting a free New Year’s Eve party at Santa Catarina Park, with a diverse programme.

At 8:30 pm, the local authority repeats the ‘End of the Year Show’, in Santa Catarina Park, open to the entire population, with artists Seca Pipas, 70s, 80s and 90s forever, Show Casino ‘The World of Pandora’ and, after twelve chimes, the entertainment is in charge of Dj Sil.

Like this: Like Loading...