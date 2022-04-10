Planes on Porto Santo Leave for Madeira.Tobi Hughes·10th April 2022Madeira News The Jet2 flight and British Airways flight have just started leaving Porto Santo hoping to land in Madeira. Visibility looks like its improved, as a flight from Austria has just landed now. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related