‘GIVE HIM JAZZ’ TOMORROW AT THE BALTAZAR DIAS MUNICIPAL THEATER

Another season of the educational activity ‘Give it Jazz’ is approaching.

Tomorrow, at 10 am, the Baltazar Dias Municipal Theater hosts the Madeira Jazz Association – Melro Preto, which will present, to the 3rd year students of the 2nd and 3rd Cycles of Louros Basic School, a didactic concert as a form of dissemination of jazz language.

This initiative, which aims to make this musical genre known, is aimed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd cycle students. In these concerts, themes from various musical styles will be addressed, such as children’s, pop, k-pop among others, adapted to the jazz style. This approach portrays, in a way, the historical evolution of jazz through music, in an accessible language also told in a narrative way.

The next sessions will be on February 15th; March, 15; April 19th; May 17; and the 14th of June. Entries can be made through the following email address: servicoeducativo.tmbd@cm-funchal.pt

From Jornal Madeira

