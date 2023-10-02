Madeira Concerts

We have an exciting line-up of concerts for you this week at www.madeiraconcerts.com.

Here’s what we have in store:

2nd Monday: • Violin Serenades (6 PM) • Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

3rd Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)

5th Thursday: • The Beatles In a Classical Way (6 PM) • Jazz Divas (7:30 PM) • Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

6th Friday: • Morning Garden Classics (11 AM) • The Piano Man (6 PM) • Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)

7th Saturday: MAMMA Burlesque (7:30 PM)´

8th Sunday: Buena Vista Social Club (6 PM) The Standard ticket prices are between 15€ and 20€. Single tickets can be purchased at the reception, but tickets for couples, groups, and any discounted pricing are exclusively available through this platform.

Pre-event sales are crucial for our event producers to gauge audience interest before the concert begins. Obrigado See you soon.

Save 10% with the code MIN10, book below.

www.madeiraconcerts.com

Like this: Like Loading...