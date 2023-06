The strong constraints at Madeira airport left half of the deputies of the PS parliamentary bench in Lisbon, so they will not be able to arrive in time to be present at dinner tonight at Pestana Casino Park, at the kick-off of the PS parliamentary days.

There will be around 60 deputies who were unable to ‘land’ or make the connection between the capital and the Region.

Also due to the wind, the meeting that Miguel Albuquerque had planned with his counterpart from the Azores was cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

