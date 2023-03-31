Cherry blossom tour this Sunday

The CDISA – Sociocultural and Agroforestry Development and Innovation Center promotes this Sunday, April 2, the seventh edition of the Route of Cherry Blossoms, in the parish of Jardim da Serra.

The initiative will start at 3 pm at the Rotunda das Cerejeiras, located next to the town’s Civic Centre. For about 3 hours and 30 minutes, over an approximate length of 3.5 km, participants will walk along paths, where the typical fruit trees of Jardim da Serra still remain.

Along the route, hikers will have the opportunity to learn about stories and legends associated with the places that make up the route, as well as the effects of climate change on the agricultural landscape. The tour ends at Quinta Leonor, located on Caminho dos Murinhos.

The Cherry Blossom Tour is organized by CDISA and has the support of the Parish of São Tiago, local businesses and the City Council of Câmara de Lobos.

Participation in the event is free and registration is not required.

From Diário Notícias

