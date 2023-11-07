CONTAINERS OF GRASS TO HELP LIVESTOCK FARMERS IN MADEIRA ARRIVES ON NOVEMBER 13TH

The first containers of grass have already been sent to help livestock farmers in Madeira, victims of the fires last October in the west of the island. Arrival in Madeira is scheduled for November 13th.

The signed protocol mentions four containers, but more will be sent, taking into account the needs highlighted by local people.

The Funchal Agricultural Cooperative will be the receiving company on the island of Madeira, with the Sousa Group taking care of the transport logistics.

The collection was carried out by the São Miguel Agricultural Association and Casa da Madeira in the Azores will manage the aid. The group took off to the island of Madeira to monitor the delivery and locally understand the needs of livestock farmers for future assistance.

The containers will be unloaded at the Mercado Abastecedor dos Prazeres in Calheta and at the Estação Zootécnica in Porto Moniz.

From Jornal Madeira

