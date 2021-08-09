Due to the fourteen members of the Douro patrol vessel that tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend, note all had been fully vaccinated. The Navy positioned another vessel between the mainland and Madeira and will reinforce the naval device in order to take care of all tasks, with special emphasis on the aimed at security functions and State authority at sea.

In a statement, the Commander of the Maritime Zone of Madeira (ZMM), José Luís Cardoso, reveals that “the NRP Sines” arrives in RAM on Wednesday “to start a commission in the Maritime Zone of Madeira, where it will remain until August 17”. As its main objective, the ship will ensure the “capacity to respond to maritime search and rescue situations, contribute to the maritime patrol effort, support regional civil protection bodies in situations of natural disaster or disaster, and cooperate with other State departments with skills at sea”, points out the same note.

The NRP Sines is the third in a series of four Viana do Castelo class ships. Launched on May 3, 2017 and increased to strength on July 6, 2018. This Ocean Patrol was built at the West Sea shipyards in Viana do Castelo. The Sines Ocean Patrol Vessel has a length of 83.10 meters, a displacement of 1,850 tons, a maximum speed of 21 knots and a range of 5,000 miles.

It is commanded by Lieutenant-Captain Ester Eunice Pereira Lopes and has a garrison of 47 soldiers (9 officers, 9 sergeants and 29 soldiers).

From Jornal Madeira