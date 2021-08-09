  • Home
Today, 31 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been identified in the Region. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health, there are 3 cases imported from the United Kingdom and 28 cases of local transmission.

The DRS also indicates that today there are 24 more recovered cases to report. “The Region now counts 10,176 recovered cases of COVID-19”.

“There are 262 active cases, of which 76 are imported cases and 186 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Unit of Intensive Care dedicated to COVID-19) and 75 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation”.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Anna Reply

    Being Monday when UK flights descend on Madeira, it would be interesting to know which flights carried the imported cases of Covid.
    From which UK airport did they depart? Were these people unvaccinated?

    • Johnny Reply

      Unfortunately they will never tell us this top secret information how many vaccinated individuals importing the virus into Madeira.

      • Antonio Lamas Reply

        I had access to the top secret information. He is 64. Double jabbed with Astrazaneca on June 16th. Flew from Manchester. His address is BW457H2 in a house painted in white. His name is John (‘Johnny’ for his friends).

  2. Jane Reply

    Why would it be interesting? Do you want their ages and nationalities as well ?

  3. Linny Reply

    The tone of some comments regarding imported cases borders on offensive sometimes not to mention sanctimonious. “UK flights descend on Madeira”! What are they – barbarian hordes! or just people looking for a well-deserved break and are willing to spend their money on what must be a beleaguered tourist industry. Perhaps one should view it as Madeira’s border testing working as it should. What difference does their point of departure make? One could live in Devon and travel from Heathrow. What exactly does that tell you?

  4. Russell Keeley Reply

    …. Which UK airport ?? Which flights ?? That would be The Most Un-Interesting Imformation I could imagine ,, Surely there’s a problem with some Over Obsessing the minor details ,, they may need Therapy to help them recover from the addiction to Pointless Statistics !! “Or” Maybe just start analysing the premier league numbers …

