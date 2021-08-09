Today, 31 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been identified in the Region. According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health, there are 3 cases imported from the United Kingdom and 28 cases of local transmission.

The DRS also indicates that today there are 24 more recovered cases to report. “The Region now counts 10,176 recovered cases of COVID-19”.

“There are 262 active cases, of which 76 are imported cases and 186 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Unit of Intensive Care dedicated to COVID-19) and 75 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation”.

From Diário Notícias