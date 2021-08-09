Since Thursday of last week, cases of covid-19 have increased significantly in Boaventura, to the point of causing the local parish priest to cancel all religious activity for the next few days.

Duarte Gomes, who is in charge of the parishes of Boaventura and Fajã do Penedo, says that “the decision was not taken lightly”, but always took into account the well-being of the population.

In addition to the cancellation of the masses, the two churches will be closed, as well as the celebrations of the Blessed Sacrament, in the Paróquia da Boaventura, have been postponed to the last weekend of this month. The return to normality depends on the “evolution of the situation”.

The president of the Parish Council is also concerned about the situation. Lino Joaquim says that all the measures recommended for these situations have been taken.

In the locality there are those who point out more than a dozen confirmed cases of covid-19, involving at least three households.

The daily bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health reports that, in the last seven days, the municipality of São Vicente, which includes the parish of Boaventura, registered 13 new cases of covid-19.

