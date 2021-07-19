Today reporting another 28 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, so the region now counts 9,950 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, there are 11 imported cases (4 from the North Region, 3 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Spain, 1 from South Africa, 1 from Venezuela and 1 from the Czech Republic) and 17 cases of local broadcast. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now another 15 recovered cases to report.

RAM now counts 9,684 recovered cases.

Regarding active cases, 193 in total, 79 of these are imported cases and 114 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 10 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (9 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 58 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 92 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various test posts in the RAM.

From Jornal Madeira