Depression Claudia still affecting weather

New aggravation of the weather for Saturday morning and being able to go until mid-afternoon. A very unstable humid sub tropical air mass that will be carried by the still depression Claudia (it hasn’t passed

by yet) will bring this aggravation, expect periods of rain at times heavier located along the South/ Southwest coast and mountainous areas., as well as the increasing west/southwest wind force with

gusts up to 80km/h.

The possibility of thunderstorms is not very high, but it Is not to be ruled out.

The yellow warning for heavy rainfall

has already been issued by IPMA from 6am to midday Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...