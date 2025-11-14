Friday Foto

Tobi Hughes·
Friday Foto

Last week the flag was flapping well at Calheta beach, or whats left of it. 🙄🙄🤣

Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. Goodness, with all that tourist tax flooding in you’d think the finances could stretch to buying a new flag. It’s clearly been like that for a while. Creating a good impression is important in the small ways too. People notice. 🚩👎

