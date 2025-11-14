Adam Blandy has passed away.

The former chairman of the Blandy Group, Adam Blandy, passed away yesterday morning in Funchal. He was 89 years old and leaves behind a legacy that his family and the region are proud of.

A sixth-generation member of the Blandy family, Adam Blandy, married to Christina Blandy, leaves behind five children: Jonathan, Louisa, Jessica, Emily, and Christopher (Chris), the current CEO of the group.

Adam Blandy led the Blandy Group for many years, between 1974 and 1985, the year he left the administration, where he had been for 25 years. He assumed the presidency during a difficult period in Portuguese economic life, when some left-wing radicalism threatened the assets and activities of foreigners living and working in the country. These were times lived with great intensity and some uncertainty, but the then-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Blandy Group acknowledges that everyone did well to remain in Madeira and continue the businesses they lead today, which are responsible for a significant percentage of the region’s wealth and economic activity. This testimony was published in DIÁRIO in June 2011, on the occasion of Blandy’s 200th birthday, and can be found on our website.

He dedicated a significant part of his life to Quinta do Palheiro, where he lived and built a tourism and real estate project that he cherished and which is very successful, especially in the golf segment, a sport he greatly enjoyed.

Adam Blandy was a founding member of the Lions Club of Funchal and played an influential role in the management of EDN in the post-revolution period.

Sending our deepest condolences to the entire bereaved family.

Like this: Like Loading...