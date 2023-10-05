Record for maximum temperature in October broken

The highest value of the maximum air temperature at the surface, until 13:00, today reached the record value for the month of October in the Madeira Archipelago, reaching 34.7ºC in Funchal/Observatório, a mark that surpasses the previous maximum historic, 34.1ºC, recorded in October 1995, also in Funchal.

The extreme maximum temperature recorded until 1 pm is for now the new maximum air temperature ever recorded in the month of October in the Madeira Archipelago in the official IPMA meteorological station network (20) in the Region. Remember that it may not stop here, considering that it was achieved with ‘still’ an hour left to reach ‘solar noon’ (around 2 pm)./

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...