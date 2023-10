Until the end of the morning, several locations (eight meteorological stations) on the south coast of the island of Madeira recorded air temperatures above 30 degrees centigrade (ºC), with emphasis on downtown Funchal (Observatory), which at midday registered 33 .5ºC, extreme value of the maximum temperature recorded so far today across the IPMA meteorological station network in the Madeira Archipelago.

Above 33 ºC was also the maximum, until 12:00, observed in Cancela/SRPC (33.1ºC).

