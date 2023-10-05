Senhor do Milagres festivities in Machico take place on the 8th and 9th of October

Next Sunday and Monday, October 8th and 9th, the Senhor dos Milagres festivities will take place in Machico.

On Sunday, between 4 and 7 pm, pilgrims will be welcomed next to the chapel. At 6 pm the Municipal Band of Machico will perform next to the bandstand.

At 7:30 pm the torches will be handed out to the men (dark pants and white shirt) next to the chapel. The procession from the chapel to the church will begin at 8 pm and will be presided over by D. Nuno Brás, followed by mass.

On the second and last day, at 3 pm, mass is planned in the church for pilgrims and devotees of Senhor dos Milagres and at 7 pm there will be mass in the church followed by the procession to the chapel.

From Diário Notícias

