45 different breads to try this Thursday in Jardins de Santa Luzia

The different homemade breads and bolos-do-caco produced in the various municipalities of Madeira will be on sale, this Thursday, in the Santa Luzia Gardens, as part of the Bolo-do-Caco and Pão Caseiro Exhibition, an event organized by House of the People of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which is now in its fifth edition.

According to Simplício Pestana, 45 different breads will be available, originating from around 20 regional producers. From curral das Freiras rosquilha, to blackberry, banana, passion fruit or onion bread, rye, corn, cabbage, not missing the escarpiada or bolo-do-caco from Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

