Sick passenger brought Mein Schiff 7 back to Funchal

A passenger on the cruise ship ‘Mein Schiff 7’ felt unwell and went into cardiorespiratory arrest about an hour after the cruise ship left the Port of Funchal bound for Santa Cruz de La Palma, at 2 pm.

The ship returned to the bay of Funchal just before 4pm.

Upon learning of the situation, the Funchal Port Authority dispatched the vessel ‘Sr. Jesus das Chagas’ to the area, and the passenger was evacuated.

At the port, the victim was already being awaited by an ambulance from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and by the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), who managed to reverse the situation.

The 49-year-old man was transported to a health unit.

From Diário Notícias

