The local authority is also awaiting Lidl’s decision.

The JPP took advantage of the weekly meeting of the Funchal City Council this Thursday to make it clear that it intends to access “all the detailed information” regarding the procedures related to Lidl, and other chains, “within the scope of licensing for the installation of stores in the municipality of Funchal,” as it informed the media.

In his response, Jorge Carvalho, the mayor, said that this information will indeed be provided, but, like the previous administration, he explained from the outset that the impasse is the responsibility of that group. “It has nothing to do with the City Council’s opinion of agreeing or disagreeing,” he assured, guaranteeing that “what belongs to the private sector should remain in the private sector, provided they comply with the regulations defined in the different planning schemes.”

In response to Chega, which presented a proposal to amend the Municipal Master Plan (PDM) regarding the construction index for commercial areas, Jorge Carvalho reminded them that “the PDM cannot be a patchwork quilt,” noting that there is a document under preparation, so it would be premature to introduce ‘isolated’ measures. This decision, moreover, also had the approval of the Socialist Party (PS).

