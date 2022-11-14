TOURIST DIES ON PICO DO AREEIRO PATH

The foreign citizen was traveling between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo, as part of a group of tourists, when she felt sick and died on the spot.

According to a source from the fire department, unfortunately, the vast relief operation mounted to save the tourist, who ended up not being able to resist a sudden illness, was unsuccessful.

Firefighters and EMIR were at the scene and were unable to reverse the situation. The victim was approximately 50 years old. She was still assisted by other tourists before the rescue teams arrived, but the effort turned out to be insufficient to save the tourist.

Photo from Deposit Photos

