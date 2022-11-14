ROBBERS FROM THE MONTE JUNTA BROKE THROUGH THE WINDOW OF THE PRESIDENT’S OFFICE AND STOLE COMPUTERS, A CELL PHONE AND MONEY

The Parish Council of Monte was, this evening, robbed, and the intruders entered through the window of the president’s office. Among the stolen material are two laptop computers, the council’s mobile phone and 10 euros in cash.

“As soon as we opened the services in the morning, we saw that the documents were all overturned and we realized that there had been a robbery”, reported Idalina Silva, speaking to 88.8 JMFM, having also realized that the PSP had already been at the scene and took care of the occurrence.

For now, the services of this place are closed, since the steps are still in progress.

The president of the parish council recalls that about two years ago the local sports center, also managed by this institution, was robbed during the employee’s lunch hour.

“From what I can remember, the council’s headquarters had a robbery in the 90’s. This is the first time that the parish council of Monte has been robbed since Idalina Silva took office in 2013”, she said.

Idalina Silva acknowledged that this situation raises some concern, hoping that this situation does not spread to other residences in the locality.

Similar to what has happened in the parishes of São Roque and São Gonçalo, which met with the PSP to sign a protocol, which aims at greater patrolling of those localities, the president of the parish council of Monte assured that she will follow the same pathway, seeking to strengthen surveillance and security measures at headquarters.

From Jornal Madeira

