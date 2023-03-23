STAR WARS RECORDINGS ARE COMING TO AN END AND THERE IS MATERIAL ALREADY BEING REMOVED

Shooting for the Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’ is coming to an end. The date initially indicated was March 28, but it could be extended for two more days.

Even so, there are places that were forbidden to the population and that are now completely visitable, as is the case of Caniçal. Access to Ponta de São Lourenço was closed for more than a day and even the two trailers that are there to ‘quench’ the thirst or hunger of those who travel the path to Cais do Sardinha were absent. They are back and the material that existed there, linked to the production of the series, has already been removed. The same has happened, little by little, in other places, with some equipment already being ‘packaged’ to return to the base.

It should be remembered that these recordings have given rise to talk, especially for good reasons. They are catapulting Madeira into the world, as Star Wars fans will be sure to watch the series and may feel like visiting the region – if they haven’t already done so – after appreciating the landscapes of Caniçal, Ribeira da Janela, Porto Moniz, Fanal and Boaventura.

On the other hand, there have been many tourists who, although annoyed at not being able, on some days, to visit places that are part of the Region’s promotion poster, are pleased to knowing that, in some way, they were close to the places where the Star Wars recordings take place.

