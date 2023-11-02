Regional Government shows solidarity with Madeirans and the population of Jersey

The Regional Government, through the Regional Directorate for Communities and External Cooperation, is closely monitoring the effects of storm Ciarán, which severely affected the island of Jersey, during the night, from Wednesday to Thursday.

For now, according to the government official, what is known is that the Jersey Government and Saint Helier City Council are already providing relocation and support to the victims of this storm.

At least 12 Madeirans have been made homeless from the storm, and have been put into a hotel in Jersey.

Rui Abreu also said that winds of 160 kilometers/hour left a trail of destruction in Jersey. “There were many fallen trees, there were damaged buildings, hotels and houses, there were many roofs ripped off, roads blocked, a lot of flooding and damage to some businesses. We don’t yet know if Madeiran businesses were also affected,” he said.

From Diário Notícias

