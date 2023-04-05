GAULA PARISH COUNCIL WARNS OF ‘DOOR-TO-DOOR’ FRAUD

The Parish Council of Gaula left an alert on its official Facebook page, asking customers to be especially careful with a ‘door-to-door’ scam in the locality.

According to the Board, “unidentified individuals” are “approaching people in order to sell security systems for their homes”.

In this sense, the local authority left the warning for people not to facilitate and not let these individuals access the dwellings.

“We recommend that you NEVER let anyone into your home and always ask for the identification of these people, as well as the company they represent. Apparently, these are fraudsters who, under the pretext of selling home security, want to know the best way to enter your homes”, explained the Parish Council of Gaula.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...