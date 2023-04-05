Funchal port received “about 228 thousand passengers” in the first quarter of 2023

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

First quarter, the Port of Funchal received “around 228,000 passengers and around 85,000 crew. This corresponds to a growth of 139% compared to last year, which is a very positive indicator”, says Paula Cabaço, president of APRAM.

He added that this year cruise ships “are arriving in Madeira with occupancy rates of around 91%”. In terms of stopovers, this year the Port of Funchal already has 94 stopovers. In these first three months we received more than 50% of the passengers we received last year”.

From Diário Notícias

