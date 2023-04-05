Funchal port received “about 228 thousand passengers” in the first quarter of 2023

First quarter, the Port of Funchal received “around 228,000 passengers and around 85,000 crew. This corresponds to a growth of 139% compared to last year, which is a very positive indicator”, says Paula Cabaço, president of APRAM.

He added that this year cruise ships “are arriving in Madeira with occupancy rates of around 91%”. In terms of stopovers, this year the Port of Funchal already has 94 stopovers. In these first three months we received more than 50% of the passengers we received last year”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...