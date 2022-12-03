CHAPEL OF BABOSAS INAUGURATED ON THE 8TH OF DECEMBER

The parish of Monte informs that it is already on the 8th of December, the day of the Immaculate Conception, that the inauguration of the Chapel of Nossa Senhora da Conceição, in Babosas, will take place, in a celebration presided over by the bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás.

The Parish indicates that the celebration program begins inside the Igreja do Monte at 3:30 pm, with the “procession with an image of the Immaculate Conception and a crucifix from the chapel to Largo das Babosas”.

The feet. Vítor Sousa said in a statement that, after arriving at Largo das Babosas, the celebration continues in the chapel’s churchyard “with the door opening, placing the Image of the Immaculate Conception on the altar and celebrating the Eucharist”.

The program also includes a tribute to the victims of the flood of February 20, 2010 in the chapel’s churchyard, announces Pároco do Monte.

The information also highlights that the Chapel was originally built in 1906, in Babosas, parish of Monte, it was destroyed by the “floods” that devastated the island of Madeira on February 20, 2010.

It should be remembered that the only thing left from the Chapel is the image of Nossa Senhora da Conceição, which was found intact under the stones, as well as the crucifix and other pieces from the chapel that were recovered by the parishioners of Monte.

Finally, Fr. Vítor Sousa writes that the “reconstruction of the Chapel, under the responsibility of the parish of Nossa Senhora do Monte, began in July 2019, with the support of the Regional Government (with about €200,000 according to the program contract signed) and with the donation of various institutions and individuals.

“Although not included in the initial project, the reconstitution of the chapel’s gilded altar was fully carried out by the parish of Nossa Senhora do Monte”, says the parish manager.

Twelve years after the destruction caused by the flood of February 20, 2010, the diocesans and the parish community of Monte have their chapel again in Largo das Babosas.

  1. My husband and I had been fed up with the awful weather in England and decided to go for some warmth in Madeira, little did we know that we would be there during that awful flood. I am so glad to here that the chapel has finally been rebuilt.

  2. We visited Madeira in March 2010. When we were there we visited babosas and had not been aware of the fate of the chapel in the previous month’s floods. We asked the driver of the 22 bus parked there and he told us that it had been swept away over the wall next to the ticket office for the cable car to the Botanical Gardens.
    We are pleased to read of the rebuilding operation. it has inspired me to try to locate our photographs from that visit and our visit some years previously (around 1997) when the chapel was ‘intact’.

