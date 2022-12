Wizz Air debuted this afternoon a new route from Vienna (Austria) to Madeira.

On this first trip, the company arrived in the Region with around 200 passengers.

At the reception for this debut flight, the executive director of the Madeira Promotion Association, Sara Marote, and the director of Madeira Airports, Roberto Santa Clara, were on the board at the Madeira International Airport.

From Diário Notícias

