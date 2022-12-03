All recommended pedestrian routes in RAM closed due to bad weather warnings

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM (IFCN) has decided to close all recommended walking routes in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as well as their support infrastructures, as of 00:00h this Sunday, December 4th, due to the warnings issued by authorities regarding persistent precipitation and strong wind.

The IFCN also advises against “carrying out any activity in forest areas while the issued alerts remain in force”, says the note sent.

The forest road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro “will be closed in advance in the same period”.

